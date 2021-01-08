LTE IoT 5 Click is an add-on board with a compact and cost-effective secure-cloud multi-band solution designed for IoT applications. This board features the SARA-R510M8S, a cellular module that supports LTE-M/NB-IoT bands with integrated high-performance standard precision M8 GNSS receiver for global position acquisition from u-Blox. Equipped with familiar AT commands set over the UART interface, USB interface, and Network and Status indicators this low power size-optimized solution, specifically designed for IoT, also provides over-the-air firmware updates, end-to-end trusted domain security, and u-Blox’s leading GNSS technology. This Click board™ is suitable for secure low-power IoT applications requiring deeper range (underground) and long battery life.

