LTE IoT 4 Click is a compact add-on board that contains an IoT module with worldwide coverage. This board features the nRF9160, highly integrated, low-power SiP with LTE-M/NB-IoT and GPS from Nordic Semiconductor. The nRF9160 has an integrated ARM® Cortex®-M33 processor supported by 1MB of Flash and 256KB RAM memory with advanced security features. It can operate globally, eliminating any need for regional variants, and supports SIM connection and authentication with mobile network operators.

This Click board™ is suitable for applications such as logistics and asset tracking, predictive maintenance, industrial, smart agriculture, and many more.

For more information about the LTE IoT 4 Click, visit the product page.

