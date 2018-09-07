LTE IoT 2 Click - embedded LTE IoT communication solution

Today, we present you a Click board™ for smart metering, IoT networking, remote monitoring automation and control, and other IoT / M2M applications which rely on a cellular network connection.



LTE IoT 2 click is a Click board™ that allows connection to the LTE networks, featuring Quectel BG96 LTE module, which offers two LTE technologies aimed at Machine to Machine communication (M2M) and the Internet of Things (IoT).



This Click board™ is equipped with the BG96 LTE module from Quectel Wireless Solutions, which supports LTE CAT M1 and NB1 technologies, developed with IoT applications in mind. In addition, it supports EGPRS at 850/900/1800/1900 MHz, meaning that it can be used globally; it is not restricted to any region. The support for the CAT M1 and NB1 technologies and the ultra-low power consumption makes this module a perfect choice for the forthcoming 3GPP IoT technology.



If you want to find out more please visit our website.



Yours sincerely,

Mikroelektronika



