LTE IoT 19 Click designed for low-power long-range LTE-M/NB-IoT cellular connectivity

Provide long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT connectivity with built-in GNSS using the HL7812

LTE IoT 19 Click is a compact add-on board designed to provide low-power, long-range cellular connectivity for embedded applications. It enables LTE-M, NB-IoT, and 2G fallback for reliable communication in industrial and mission-critical IoT deployments. It is based on the HL7812 LTE-M and NB-IoT module from Semtech.

Multi-Mode Cellular Connectivity: Supports LTE-M (Cat-M1) and NB-IoT (Cat-NB2) standards, with 2G fallback for reliable communication in areas with limited new-generation coverage

Provides precise positioning and long-range connectivity for asset tracking and logistics solutions.

Ideal for smart metering applications that require reliable and low-power data transmission.

Used for remote monitoring and control in smart city infrastructure projects.

Enables secure and future-proof cellular connectivity for various remote monitoring and industrial IoT (IIoT) deployments.

