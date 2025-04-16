LTE IoT 16 Click for LTE-M/NB2 connectivity with integrated GNSS for accurate tracking

Enable global LTE-M / NB-IoT connectivity with precision GNSS tracking using SARA-R520M10

LTE IoT 16 Click is a compact add-on board designed for cellular connectivity and GNSS-based positioning in IoT applications. It features the SARA-R520M10 module from u-blox, part of the SARA-R52 series.

KEY FEATURES:



LTE Cat M1 and NB2 support: Enables low-power wide-area network connectivity with enhanced data rates

Global band support: Operates across multiple LTE bands worldwide

Low power consumption: Optimized for battery-powered IoT devices

Dual antenna support: Allows for separate LTE and GNSS antennas for optimal performance

Micro SIM compatibility: Supports standard micro SIM cards

Security features: Includes secure boot and cloud service certifications

APPLICATIONS:



Enable precise location tracking and communication for asset management

Support cellular connectivity and location awareness for smart utility meters

Achieve remote data acquisition and location tracking for environmental or industrial monitoring

Support applications requiring accurate positioning data

Track the location and status of goods and vehicles

Any IoT application requiring low-power cellular connectivity with integrated GNSS

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about LTE IoT 16 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



