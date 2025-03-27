LTE IoT 15 Click for reliable LTE-M and NB-IoT connectivity in IoT applications

Connect your IoT devices anywhere with LEXI-R520's multi-band support

LTE IoT 15 Click is a compact add-on board designed for reliable LTE-M and NB-IoT connectivity in IoT applications. It is based on the LEXI-R520 multi-band LTE-M/NB-IoT module from u-blox, built on the UBX-R52 chipset.

KEY FEATURES:



Dual-mode LTE-M/NB-IoT: Supports both LTE-M and NB-IoT for flexible connectivity

Low power consumption: Optimized for low power operation with deep-sleep modes (PSM and eDRX)

Global band support: Operates across multiple LTE bands for worldwide compatibility

UART and USB type C interfaces: Provides flexible communication options

Onboard controls: Includes power and reset buttons for easy operation

Status LEDs: Provides visual feedback on module status

APPLICATIONS:



Enable real-time tracking of assets and equipment

Provide cellular connectivity for wearable devices

Support smart metering applications for utilities

Enable remote monitoring of sensors and devices

Achieve communication in healthcare monitoring applications

Any application requiring low power LTE-M or NB-IoT connectivity

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about LTE IoT 15 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



