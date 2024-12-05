LTE IoT 14 Click featuring a multi-band LTE module with Cat-M/Cat-NB communication modes and multi-constellation GNSS

Enable secure and reliable data transfer over LTE network with accurate location data through integrated GNSS using SIM7090G

LTE IoT 14 Click is a compact add-on board designed for reliable and energy-efficient low-latency and low-throughput wireless data communication in IoT applications. Based on the SIM7090G multi-band LTE module from SIMCom, it offers exceptional performance and versatility.

KEY FEATURES:



Low latency and low throughput: Optimized for applications requiring low latency and low data throughput

Multi-band support: Supports multiple LTE bands for global coverage

GNSS positioning: Provides accurate location information for various applications

UART and USB interfaces: Offers flexible communication options for integration with different devices

Visual indicators: Provides visual feedback on network and power status

Firmware upgrades: Enables firmware updates for added features and security

APPLICATIONS:



Enable remote reading and management of smart meters

Monitor the location and status of assets

Collect data from remote sensors and devices

Support wearable devices and remote patient monitoring

Achieve communication between machines and devices (M2M)

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about LTE IoT 14 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



