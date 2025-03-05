LTE IoT 10 Click for LTE-M and NB-IoT connectivity in industrial and commercial IoT applications

Enable power-efficient LTE-M and NB-IoT connectivity with global band support using the GM02S

LTE IoT 10 Click is a compact add-on board designed for reliable and energy-efficient LTE connectivity in industrial and commercial IoT applications. This board features the Monarch 2 GM02S, a dual-mode LTE-M/NB-IoT module from Sequans.

Dual-mode LTE-M/NB-IoT: Supports both LTE-M and NB-IoT for optimal performance and coverage in various environments

Enable smart metering for utilities like electricity, gas, and water

for utilities like electricity, gas, and water Provide wireless communication for industrial sensors and monitoring systems

and monitoring systems Achieve real-time tracking of assets and equipment

and equipment Support smart home devices, smart city infrastructure, and other IoT applications

devices, smart city infrastructure, and other IoT applications Enable cellular connectivity for wearables and health monitoring devices

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki!



