LTE Cat.4 Click (for Europe) featuring LTE Cat 4 IoT/M2M module that meets the 3GPP Release 11 standard

Secure reliable 4G (LTE) connectivity with the EG95EXGA-128-SGNS, perfect for European M2M and IoT applications requiring robust cellular data transmission

LTE Cat.4 Click (for Europe) is a compact add-on board designed to seamlessly integrate reliable 4G (LTE) wireless communication into your next project. This board features EG95EXGA-128-SGNS, a high-performance LTE Cat 4 IoT/M2M module from Quectel that adheres to the latest 3GPP Release 11 standard.

KEY FEATURES:

Reliable 4G (LTE) connectivity: Offers cellular network connectivity using the LTE Cat 4 standard, suitable for data transmission in European IoT/M2M applications

Offers cellular network connectivity using the LTE Cat 4 standard, suitable for data transmission in European IoT/M2M applications Broad network compatibility: Supports multiple wireless standards (LTE-FDD, WCDMA, GSM) ensuring a wider range of network connectivity options

Supports multiple wireless standards (LTE-FDD, WCDMA, GSM) ensuring a wider range of network connectivity options Multi-band LTE support: Provides compatibility with various LTE frequency bands (B1/B3/B7/B8/B20/B28), increasing flexibility in network deployment

Provides compatibility with various LTE frequency bands (B1/B3/B7/B8/B20/B28), increasing flexibility in network deployment RX diversity: Improves signal reception quality for specific bands (B1 and B8) by leveraging dual receive antennas

Improves signal reception quality for specific bands (B1 and B8) by leveraging dual receive antennas Multi-constellation GNSS: Integrates a GNSS receiver supporting multiple satellite constellations (GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou/Compass, Galileo, QZSS) for accurate positioning data

Integrates a GNSS receiver supporting multiple satellite constellations (GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou/Compass, Galileo, QZSS) for accurate positioning data 16-bit mono audio codec: Enables voice communication functionality with support for standard CTIA headphones, potentially useful for specific M2M applications

Enables voice communication functionality with support for standard CTIA headphones, potentially useful for specific M2M applications USB type-C connector: Provides a modern and versatile connection for both power supply and data transfer to the host MCU

Provides a modern and versatile connection for both power supply and data transfer to the host MCU AT commands: AT command set for easy communication and configuration of the cellular module

AT command set for easy communication and configuration of the cellular module Firmware upgrades: Allows for updating the module's firmware to ensure compatibility and access to potential new features

APPLICATIONS:



Ensure consistent 4G LTE network access for remote data transmission in industrial environments

Cellular network connectivity for smart meters to transmit energy consumption data securely and reliably

to transmit energy consumption data securely and reliably Real-time tracking of assets , vehicles, or personnel

, vehicles, or personnel Security systems to transmit alerts, manage remote access, or enable remote monitoring

to transmit alerts, manage remote access, or enable remote monitoring Enable real-time content updates and remote management (digital signage) via a secure LTE network

