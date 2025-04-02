LTE Cat.1 8 Click supporting LTE-FDD mode with multi-band coverage for Europe

Ensure dependable cellular connectivity for your European IoT applications with SIM7500E

LTE Cat.1 8 Click is a compact add-on board designed to provide reliable cellular connectivity for embedded applications. It features the SIM7500E, an LTE Cat 1 module from SIMCom, supporting LTE-FDD mode with multi-band coverage for Europe.

LTE Cat.1 connectivity: Provides cellular communication with data rates up to 10Mbps downlink and 5Mbps uplink

Multi-band support (Europe): Offers coverage across various LTE bands used in Europe

Driver support: Provides drivers for Windows, Linux, and Android operating systems

UART interface: Enables easy communication with microcontrollers

USB interface: Offers an additional communication and debugging interface

Firmware upgrade functionality: Allows for future updates and improvements

Visual status indicators: Provides LEDs for network and power status monitoring

Enable cellular connectivity for vehicle tracking and data communication ( IoT telematics )

Provide wireless internet access and data transfer for industrial equipment

Achieve remote data acquisition and control of sensors and devices

Enable remote troubleshooting and diagnostics of connected systems

Support connectivity for various smart city initiatives

initiatives Provide reliable communication for alarm systems and surveillance devices

