LTE Cat.1 7 Click for reliable LTE Cat 1 connectivity and GNSS support

Ensure LTE Cat 1 connectivity with GNSS support for European IoT applications using SIM7672E

LTE Cat.1 7 Click is a compact add-on board designed for reliable and efficient LTE Cat 1 connectivity. This board features the SIM7672E module from SIMCom, which incorporates the QCX216 chipset, supporting LTE-FDD mode with multi-band coverage for Europe and Australia.

KEY FEATURES:



LTE Cat.1 connectivity: Provides reliable and efficient LTE Cat 1 connectivity with data rates up to 10Mbps downlink and 5Mbps uplink

Multi-constellation GNSS: Supports multiple GNSS constellations for accurate location tracking

Multi-band support: Supports multiple LTE bands for wide-area coverage

UART and USB interfaces: Offers flexible communication options for integration with various systems

Firmware upgradeable: Enables easy firmware updates for improved performance and added features

Visual indicators: Provides clear feedback on network and power status

APPLICATIONS:



Enable vehicle tracking, fleet management, and remote diagnostics

Support smart metering applications for utilities like water, gas, and electricity

Enable remote monitoring and control of security systems

Provide reliable connectivity for industrial automation and control systems

Enable various IoT applications requiring cellular connectivity

