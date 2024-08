LTE Cat.1 3 Click (for North America) featuring LTE Cat 1 IoT module that meets the 3GPP Release 11 standard

Ensure dependable 4G (LTE) cellular network connectivity with the EG91NAXDGA-128-SGNS module, ideal for diverse North American M2M applications where cellular data transmission is essential

LTE Cat.1 3 Click (for North America) is a compact add-on board designed to seamlessly integrate reliable 4G (LTE) wireless communication into your next project. This board features the Quectel EG91NAXDGA-128-SGNS, a high-performance LTE Cat 1 IoT data-only module from Quectel that adheres to the latest 3GPP Release 11 standard.

KEY FEATURES:

Reliable 4G (LTE) connectivity: Offers cellular network connectivity using the LTE Cat 1 standard, suitable for North American data-only transmission in M2M applications

Offers cellular network connectivity using the LTE Cat 1 standard, suitable for North American data-only transmission in M2M applications Network compatibility: Supports wireless standards like LTE-FDD and WCDMA ensuring a wider range of network connectivity options

Supports wireless standards like LTE-FDD and WCDMA ensuring a wider range of network connectivity options Multi-band LTE support: Provides compatibility with various LTE frequency bands (B2/B4/B5/B12/B13/B25/B26), increasing flexibility in network deployment

Provides compatibility with various LTE frequency bands (B2/B4/B5/B12/B13/B25/B26), increasing flexibility in network deployment RX diversity: Improves signal reception quality for specific bands (B2, B4, and B5) by leveraging dual receive antennas

Improves signal reception quality for specific bands (B2, B4, and B5) by leveraging dual receive antennas Multi-constellation GNSS: Integrates a GNSS receiver supporting multiple satellite constellations (GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou/Compass, Galileo, QZSS) for accurate positioning data

Integrates a GNSS receiver supporting multiple satellite constellations (GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou/Compass, Galileo, QZSS) for accurate positioning data 16-Bit mono audio codec: Enables voice communication functionality with support for standard CTIA headphones, potentially useful for specific M2M applications

Enables voice communication functionality with support for standard CTIA headphones, potentially useful for specific M2M applications USB type-C connector: Provides a modern and versatile connection for both power supply and data transfer to the host MCU

Provides a modern and versatile connection for both power supply and data transfer to the host MCU AT commands: AT command set for easy communication and configuration of the cellular module

AT command set for easy communication and configuration of the cellular module Firmware upgrades: Allows for updating the module's firmware to ensure compatibility and access to potential new features

APPLICATIONS:



Cellular connectivity for remote diagnostics, telemetry data transmission, and potential in-vehicle communication features

data transmission, and potential in-vehicle communication features Cellular network connectivity for smart meters to transmit energy consumption data securely and reliably

to transmit energy consumption data securely and reliably Real-time tracking of assets , vehicles, or personnel

, vehicles, or personnel Security systems to transmit alerts, manage remote access, or enable remote monitoring

to transmit alerts, manage remote access, or enable remote monitoring Cellular routers for providing internet access in remote locations or as backup connectivity solutions

for providing internet access in remote locations or as backup connectivity solutions Enables cellular network connectivity for mobile POS systems to process transactions securely

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about LTE Cat.1 3 Click (for Nort America) visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



