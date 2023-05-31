

LTE Active FPC Antenna (W3907B0100) is a reliable and durable flat patch antenna for wireless communication systems, particularly LTE (Long-Term Evolution) networks. It is designed to transmit and receive LTE signals effectively, ensuring reliable and high-quality wireless connectivity. With a compact size of 110.7X20.4mm, frequency range of 698-3600MHz, and various gain values depending on a used frequency range from 2.9-4.2dBi, this antenna is optimized for efficiency. It has a 50Ω nominal impedance and a 3W power rating and comes with a U.FL connector type and 100mm cable length for easy integration.

For more information about LTE Active FPC Antenna, visit the official product page.

