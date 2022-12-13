LR IoT Click is a compact add-on board that contains a long-range transceiver. This board features Semtech Corporation’s LR1110, an ultra-low power platform integrating a LoRa® transceiver, multi-constellation GNSS, and passive WiFi AP MAC address scanner. Alongside its sub-GHz capabilities, the LR1110 also has a multi-band front-end capable of receiving 802.11b/g/n WiFi Access Point MAC addresses and GNSS (GPS, BeiDou, geostationary) satellite raw data befitting geo-positioning purposes. The acquired information is then transmitted using an LPWAN network to a geolocation server, which analyzes it and correlates the position with data from a geolocation database, enabling a unique balance between low power and performance.

This Click board™ is highly configurable to meet different application requirements utilizing the global LoRaWAN® standard or proprietary protocols, targeting geolocation applications.

For more information, visit the LR IoT Click product page.

