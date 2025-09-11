LR 16 Click designed for low-power, long-range wireless connectivity for IoT and industrial applications

Get low-power, long-range wireless connectivity for your IoT and industrial applications with WIRL-LORA Daphnis-I (2618011181000) module

LR 16 Click is a compact add-on board that provides low-power, long-range wireless connectivity for IoT and industrial applications. It is based on the WIRL-LORA Daphnis-I (2618011181000) module from Würth Elektronik, which integrates the STM32WLE5CCU6 chip and supports both LoRaWAN® and proprietary communication modes.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

LoRaWAN® and Proprietary Modes: Supports standard LoRaWAN® 1.0.4 specifications (Classes A, B, and C) as well as proprietary peer-to-peer, star, and mesh networking protocols

EU868 Frequency Band: Operates in the 868 MHz band with an output power of 13.4dBm, complying with regional regulations

UART Communication: Controlled via AT commands, simplifying the interface with a host microcontroller

Firmware and Debugging: Allows for firmware upgrades and boot control, with a dedicated SWD (Serial Wire Debug) interface for debugging

LED Indicators: Provides visual feedback on data activity and network status

APPLICATIONS:



Achieves long-range communication for smart city street lighting, waste management, and environmental monitoring

Used in smart farming for monitoring soil moisture, weather, and livestock

Enables asset tracking and supply chain monitoring

Provides connectivity for medical devices and patient monitoring systems

Supports machine-to-machine communication and remote monitoring in industrial settings

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



