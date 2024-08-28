LR 11 Click with an ultra-low power LoraWAN module for 868MHz IoT applications

Enable secure and reliable data transfer over long distances with minimal power consumption using 453-00140R

LR 11 Click - 868MHz is a compact add-on board designed for long-range, low-power wireless communication in IoT applications. Powered by the ultra-low power LoraWAN module Ezurio (453-00140R), featuring the Silicon Labs EFR32 SoC and Semtech SX1261 radio, it offers secure, scalable, and bi-directional communication.

KEY FEATURES:

Basic Modem stack: Based on the latest Basic Modem LoRaWAN stack

Based on the latest Basic Modem LoRaWAN stack Ultra-low power consumption: Ideal for battery-powered devices, extending battery life

Ideal for battery-powered devices, extending battery life Long range: Covers distances up to 15km, depending on environmental conditions

Covers distances up to 15km, depending on environmental conditions Secure communication: Supports LoRaWAN security standards for data protection

Supports LoRaWAN security standards for data protection Flexible communication modes: Offers LoRaWAN classes A, B, and C for different application requirements

Offers LoRaWAN classes A, B, and C for different application requirements Additional connectivity: Includes a mikroBUS™ socket for expanding functionality with other sensors or actuators

Includes a mikroBUS™ socket for expanding functionality with other sensors or actuators Regulatory compliance: Adheres to relevant regulatory standards for global operation

APPLICATIONS:



Connect remote sensors, actuators, and devices for IoT data collection and control

data collection and control Monitor the location and status of assets over long distances

the location and status of over long distances Monitor soil moisture, temperature, and other environmental conditions in smart agriculture

Enable communication between sensors, streetlights, and other urban infrastructure components in smart cities

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about LR 11 Click - 868MHz visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

Your MIKROE