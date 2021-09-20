LP WiFi Click is a compact add-on board that represents an ultra-low-power Wi-Fi solution. This board features the DA16200MOD-AA series (DA16200MOD-AAC4WA32), a fully integrated Wi-Fi module with ultra-low power consumption, best RF performance, and a comfortable development environment from Dialog Semiconductor. In addition to the highly integrated ultra-low power Wi-Fi SoC, which is the basis of this module, it also includes a 40MHz crystal oscillator, 32.768kHz RTC clock, 4Mbyte flash memory, and chip antenna. Such low power operation can extend the battery life as long as a year or more, depending on the application.

This Click board™ is suitable for highly integrated and cost-effective IoT applications such as security systems, door locks, pet and asset trackers, sprinkler systems, connected lighting, wearables, and other IoT devices.

