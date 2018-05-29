Low power is not a struggle - Nano Power click

We have another boost (step-up) DC-DC converter in the shop - Nano Power click. This Click board is aimed at the low power IoT market, and battery-powered applications, since the input voltage can be very low, down to 0.95V.

Nano Power click

Maxim Integrated's MAX17222, a nanoPower synchronous boost converter is the main IC of this Click boars, hence the name - Nano Power click. The best thing about it? It's super adaptive since it will automatically switch to a different working mode depending on the connected load.

When the load is very light, the device operates in the Ultra Low Power Mode (ULPM) and the switching is performed in discontinuous mode (DCM).

The external power supply can be connected to the input terminals, between the VIN and GND, ranging from 0.95V up to 5.5V.

