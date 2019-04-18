Low power and high accuracy RH and temperature sensing. An ideal tool for battery operated and IoT applications.

Temp-hum 11 click is a temperature and humidity sensing Click board™, equipped with the HDC1080, a high accuracy digital humidity, and temperature sensor by Texas Instruments. Its key features are its low power consumption, and the measurement accuracy achieved with that much energy.

A common problem for all humidity sensors is the memory effect or a hysteresis after prolonged exposure to extreme RH values for prolonged periods of time. This sensor IC is therefore equipped with the heating element, which helps to reduce this offset and to prevent condensation to be formed on the surface of the sensor.

Low power consumption of the sensor, along with its high measurement accuracy, allows for various RH and temperature monitoring applications to be developed. This includes:

IoT, RH, and temperature measuring applications.

Smart home applications.

HVAC systems.

Air conditioner remote controllers, etc.

Relative humidity (RH) is the ratio of the partial pressure of water vapor to the equilibrium vapor pressure of water at a given temperature. Relative humidity depends on temperature and the pressure of the system of interest. The same amount of water vapor results in higher relative humidity in cool air than warm air. A related parameter is that of dewpoint.

