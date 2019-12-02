LoRa Tracker adds new boards with the mikroBUS™ socket

This great collaboration has produced new mikroBUS™ boards!

LoRa Tracker boards have continued using the mikroBUS™ socket that helps simplify development and maximize efficiency.

These new products that have the mikroBUS™ standard are the micro:bit Mikrobus Shield and the Mini Logger.

Our business relationship with LoRa Tracker is developing rapidly and it is making a significant impact on how the embedded world works.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Check out the what else is synonymous with the mikroBUS™ norm, by visiting the mikroBUS™ page. Trust us when we say, it just clicks!

For more information about the LoRa Tracker & mikroBUS™ collaboration, please visit their official mikroBUS™ section.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe