LoRa, LTE, and WiFi for Early Earthquake and Flood Warning with NECTO!



1 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

12 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT)

11 AM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT)

10 AM Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)



Building an IoT-based disaster warning system with NECTO Studio.

Integrating LoRa , LTE , and WiFi Click boards™ for efficient communication in disaster-prone areas.

, , and for efficient communication in disaster-prone areas. Using the Clicker 4 for STM32F4 to design a compact and energy-efficient solution.

to design a compact and energy-efficient solution. Leveraging the UART Terminal for real-time troubleshooting and system validation.

for real-time troubleshooting and system validation. Techniques for developing scalable IoT solutions tailored to disaster response needs.

Agenda:

13:00 - 13:05 (EDT) Welcome and Brief Introduction

The role of IoT in disaster management and NECTO Studio’s contribution to these solutions. 13:05 - 13:15 (EDT) The Advantages of NECTO Studio for Disaster IoT Projects

Overview of NECTO Studio’s features for developing complex, real-world applications.

How LoRa, LTE, and WiFi enable robust communication for early warning systems. 13:15 - 13:35 (EDT) Hands-On System Development

Setting up the Clicker 4 for STM32F4 in NECTO Studio.

Integrating LoRa, LTE, and WiFi Click boards™ into the warning system.

Using the UART Terminal for real-time troubleshooting and performance validation. 13:35 - 13:45 (EDT) Live Demonstration

Prototyping a compact, battery-powered IoT disaster warning system.

Demonstrating real-time communication and alert mechanisms. 13:45 - 14:00 (EDT) Q&A Session

Interactive discussion to address questions and explore further use cases for NECTO Studio in disaster management.

Get Your Questions Ready!

Branko Jaksic -

Creative Roads Manager, MIKROE Branko spent four years working on the development of NECTO Studio, gaining an in-depth understanding of its advantages and challenges. He then transitioned to the marketing department, where he focuses on helping engineers better understand NECTO Studio and showcasing its full potential.

ABOUT NECTO

NECTO Studio is a complete, cross-platform integrated development environment (IDE) for embedded applications providing everything necessary to start developing, and prototyping, including Click board applications and GUIs for embedded devices. Rapid software development is easily achieved as developers do not need to consider low-level code, freeing them up to focus on the application code itself. This means that changing the MCU or even the whole platform will not require developers to redevelop their code for the new MCU or platform. They can simply switch to the desired platform, apply the correct board definition file, and the application code will continue to run after a single compiling.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.