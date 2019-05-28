LoRa 5 click – long range communication!

Do you want to dive in into the world of IoT? Do you need a reliable source of wireless communication? How about communication over a long distance? That all sounds amazing, but is there such a solution?

The answer is yes, just take a look at our LoRa 5 click.

LoRa 5 click is a LoRa technology-based SRD transceiver, which operates at a sub-gigahertz frequency of 915MHz.

Thanks to the spread spectrum modulation feature, as well as the low power consumption, it is capable of achieving a long-range communication, immune to interferences. This click board™ features a complete LoRa stack onboard: it implements physical, network and MAC layers, allowing for easy operation via the UART interface. The transceiver is compliant to REACH and RoHS regulations, allowing for an easy integration into the final application, reducing development time, costs, and time to market. Because of very small form factor, and low current consumption, LoRa 5 click offers an easy and reliable solution for developing low power, highly integrated IoT networks, security systems, alarm networks, and similar applications that require simple and reliable networking solutions

