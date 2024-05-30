Load Cell 8 Click featuring an advanced differential sensor signal conditioner

Achieve high-precision weight measurement by amplifying and correcting signals from various weight sensors with the ZSC31050.

Load Cell 8 Click is a compact add-on board designed for creating precise weight scale solutions. This board features the ZSC31050, an advanced differential sensor signal conditioner from Renesas designed for high-precision signal conditioning in applications requiring detailed sensor-specific corrections.

KEY FEATURES:

Advanced signal conditioning: Offers exceptional signal processing capabilities for detailed sensor-specific corrections. This translates to highly accurate measurements with minimal errors.

Offers exceptional signal processing capabilities for detailed sensor-specific corrections. This translates to highly accurate measurements with minimal errors. Digital compensation: Experience superior performance with digital correction of sensor offset, sensitivity, temperature drift, and non-linearity.

Experience superior performance with digital correction of sensor offset, sensitivity, temperature drift, and non-linearity. Broad signal range: Handles a wide range of signals, from 1mV/V to 275mV/V, ensuring compatibility with various sensors.

Handles a wide range of signals, from 1mV/V to 275mV/V, ensuring compatibility with various sensors. Flexible communication: Standard I2C interface for seamless communication with your system

Standard I2C interface for seamless communication with your system Multiple output modes: Choose the most suitable output mode for your specific needs.

Choose the most suitable output mode for your specific needs. Jumper configurability: Fine-tune the board's operation using jumpers for output signal routing, external reference voltage adjustments, and other functionalities.

Fine-tune the board's operation using jumpers for output signal routing, external reference voltage adjustments, and other functionalities. Dual voltage support (3.3V and 5V): Expands compatibility with a broader range of projects.

APPLICATIONS:



Industrial process control systems: Ensure precise monitoring of weight and pressure in real-time for optimal production processes.

Ensure precise monitoring of weight and pressure in real-time for optimal production processes. Precision weighing equipment: Deliver highly accurate weight measurements for reliable results in laboratory and industrial settings.

Deliver highly accurate weight measurements for reliable results in laboratory and industrial settings. Medical devices: Enable accurate weight and force readings in medical equipment, improving patient care.

Enable accurate weight and force readings in medical equipment, improving patient care. Force measurement systems: Measure applied force for tasks requiring high precision.

Measure applied force for tasks requiring high precision. Torque measurement systems: Make accurate torque measurement in various applications, ensuring proper functioning of machinery.

Make accurate torque measurement in various applications, ensuring proper functioning of machinery. Position sensing: Achieve precise position detection in systems requiring detailed control.





EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Load Cell 8 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

Your MIKROE