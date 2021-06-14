Load Cell 3 Click is a compact add-on board that represents a weigh scale solution. This board features the PGA302, a low-drift, low-noise, programmable signal-conditioner device designed for various resistive bridge-sensing applications from Texas Instruments. It creates 2.5V of bridge excitation and a current output source with programmable current output up to 1mA. Two identical analog front-end (AFE) channels followed by a 16-bit Sigma-Delta ADC are available at the input, where each AFE channel has a dedicated programmable gain amplifier with gain up to 200V/V. It also comes with an on-chip temperature sensor and integrated EEPROM memory for device configuration, calibration, and user data.

This Click board™ has many features that make it a perfect solution for weight scale and force-sensing applications that use strain gauge load cells and other general resistive bridge signal-conditioning applications.

For more information, visit the Load Cell 3 Click product page.

Your Mikroe