LLC SPI click, an awesome level converter for logic signals!

The very first Click board™ this year at MikroElektronika is the LLC SPI click!

The LLC SPI click is a super useful Click board™ which can be utilized as the level converter for logic signals. The topology of this logic level conversion (LLC) circuit is perfectly suited for SPI communication between devices with unmatched voltages of their logic signals. Although there are some specialized integrated circuits on the market, sometimes it is more convenient to have a simple solution made of just a few passive elements and four MOSFETs.

