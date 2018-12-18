LLC-I2C click, the level converter is here

LLC-I2C is a Click board™ which you can use as the level converter for the logic signals. The topology of this logic level conversion (LLC) circuit is perfectly suited for the bi-directional I2C communication.

The LLC circuitry, also known as the level translator or level shifter, can be used in virtually any application that utilizes the I2C communication protocol and needs matching between the logic voltage levels.

Although there are some specialized integrated circuits on the market, it can be more convenient to have a simple solution made of just a few passive elements and four MOSFETs. Besides this, MOSFETs can withstand up to 20V across their terminals (12V V GS ), and they support far greater currents than the typical ICs, making them less likely to fail.

Did you know?

I2C, or I²C (Inter-Integrated Circuit), pronounced I-squared-C, is synchronous, multi-master, multi-slave, single-ended serial computer bus invented in 1982 by Philips Semiconductor (now NXP Semiconductors).

Within I2C protocol, data is transferred in messages. These messages are broken up into frames of data. Each message has its own address frame that contains the binary address of the slave, and one or more data frames that contain the data being transmitted. The messages also include start and stop conditions, read/write bits, and ACK/NACK bits between each data frame.

