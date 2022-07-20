Today we present you - Lithium Battery 3V CR2032.



The long-life lithium button cell can be used in a wide range of electronic devices. It is specifically suitable for appliances that require a guaranteed power supply, such as remote controls and watches.

Battery Capacity: 21.0 mAh

Battery Technology: Lithium (Single Use)

Dimension: 3.2 mm

Diameter: 20mm

Weight: 20 g

Voltage: 3.00 V

For more information visit its product page.

ABOUT ACCESSORIES

Accessories are an important part of almost any project. We have a category on our website specially dedicated to them. In this category, you will find everything: displays, motors, sensors, batteries, cables, adapters, headers and connectors, fun ware, and miscellaneous category with many exciting and fun items. Add functionality to your boards with carefully chosen accessories from our shop, compatible with our tools.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s latest standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE