Lithium Battery 3V CR1225

The long-life lithium button cell can be used in a wide range of electronic devices. It is specifically suitable for appliances that require a guaranteed power supply, such as remote controls and watches.

Battery Capacity: 48.0 mAh

Battery Technology: Lithium (Single Use)

Dimension: 12.5 mm

Diameter Height: 2.5mm

Weight: 0.8 g

Voltage: 3.00 V

