The LIN click is a Click board™ that features the TLE7259-3GE, a LIN transceiver from Infineon Technologies, with integrated wake-up and protection features.

The LIN click can be used for automotive applications: body controllers and gateway modules, switch panels, wiper or window lift modules, door and seat control modules and engine management units.

