LightRanger 5 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a ranging sensor with multi-target detection. This board features the TMF8801, a dToF (direct time of flight) optical distance sensor achieving up to 2500mm target detection distance from AMS-TAOS. It offers highly accurate depth accuracy detection through a sub-nanosecond light pulse and an anti-aliasing "stop-watch" method to measure the round-trip time of the pulse. It makes precise distance measurements up to a 2500mm distance range, and it is capable of operation in dark environments and the presence of sunlight.

This Click board™ is suitable for presence (object) detection, distance measurement, industrial ranging, inventory control, optical switch, and many other applications.

For more information, visit the LightRanger 5 Click product page.

