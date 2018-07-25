LightRanger 3 Click - an accurate distance measurement

Our new click board is able to count dimensions of goods in industry, control a safety area or build contactless digital measurement tools. If this is something you need, please read further. :)

Light Ranger 3 click is an accurate distance measurement Click board™ based on a ToF (Time of Flight) measurement principle. ToF based light distance meters and rangefinders are one of the most accurate contactless distance measuring devices. The ability to precisely measure distance without making actual contact, allows Light Ranger 3 to be used in industry. Some other uses for this device could be building 3D visual guidance applications in robotics, for moving it through obstacles, and similar.

The Simblee™ enabled RFD77402 rangefinder module from RF Digital is a complete measurement stack on the chip. It can measure distances up to 2000mm, with up to 10% accuracy. The device is rated Class 1 LASER product, operating in the IR (invisible) spectrum range.

