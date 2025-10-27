LightRanger 14 Click designed for high-precision distance and depth measurement using direct time-of-flight (dToF) technology

Achieve 3D sensing and real-time ranging for people counting, autofocus, and spatial awareness systems with the TMF8829

LightRanger 14 Click is a compact add-on board that provides high-precision distance and depth measurement capabilities using direct time-of-flight (dToF) technology. It is based on the TMF8829, a high-performance multi-zone dToF sensor from ams OSRAM.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

Direct Time-of-Flight (dToF): Uses dToF technology for highly accurate distance and depth measurement

Integrated Components: Features integrated SPAD (Single-Photon Avalanche Diode) detection, time-to-digital conversion, and histogram processing

Configurable Depth Map: Supports configurable depth map resolutions of 8x8, 16x16, 32x32, and 48x32 zones

Measurement Range and Resolution: Offers detection ranges from to with a fine resolution

Wide Field of View: Provides Field of View (FoV) of 80°

Robust Performance: Equipped with an integrated VCSEL (Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser) and a Multi-Lens-Array (MLA) to ensure uniform illumination and reliable performance in challenging optical conditions

Interface Support: Supports both I2C (I3C-compatible) and SPI interfaces

APPLICATIONS:



Provides fast and precise distance measurements for laser autofocus in cameras

Essential for robotics and SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) applications, providing accurate depth and environment mapping

and (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) applications, providing accurate depth and environment mapping Enables reliable gesture recognition and human-machine interaction

and human-machine interaction Ideal for people counting systems and occupancy monitoring in smart buildings

