LightRanger 13 Click for precise distance measurement in various applications

Measure distances within the 20- to 500cm range with high accuracy using TMF8806-1A

LightRanger 13 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise distance measurement in a wide range of applications. Featuring the TMF8806-1A, a high-performance time-of-flight (TOF) sensor from ams OSRAM, this board delivers accurate distance measurements with exceptional speed and reliability.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: Unique Click Snap feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards

Unique feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards Accurate distance measurement: Measures distances within the 20- to 500cm range with high accuracy

Measures distances within the 20- to 500cm range with high accuracy Advanced ToF technology: Uses high-sensitivity SPAD detection, fast time-to-digital conversion, and on-chip histogram processing

Uses high-sensitivity SPAD detection, fast time-to-digital conversion, and on-chip histogram processing Performance: Operates reliably in both low-light and sunlight conditions

Operates reliably in both low-light and sunlight conditions Advanced features: Supports calibration, dirt and smudge removal, and crosstalk compensation

APPLICATIONS:



Enable precise distance measurement for robot navigation and obstacle avoidance

navigation and obstacle avoidance Support home and building automation applications like gesture control, proximity sensing, and presence detection

applications like gesture control, proximity sensing, and presence detection Enable auto-focus and distance-based adjustments

Support robotic applications, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), and machine vision

vision Enable proximity-based access control systems

systems Support intrusion detection and surveillance systems

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

