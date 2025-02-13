LightRanger 12 Click for precise distance measurement and spatial mapping ideal for AI-driven solutions

Achieve precise distance measurement and spatial mapping with multizone ToF technology using VL53L8CH

LightRanger 12 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise distance measurement and spatial mapping, particularly suited for AI-driven solutions. Featuring the VL53L8CH, an 8x8 multizone Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor from STMicroelectronics, this Click board™ offers advanced capabilities for a wide range of applications.

KEY FEATURES:



Multizone ToF sensing: Measures distances across 8x8 configurable zones for detailed spatial mapping

Measures distances across 8x8 configurable zones for detailed spatial mapping Wide Field of View: Offers a wide 65° diagonal field of view for comprehensive scene capture

Offers a wide 65° diagonal field of view for comprehensive scene capture Raw histogram data: Provides raw histogram data alongside standard ToF outputs for advanced analysis and customization

Provides raw histogram data alongside standard ToF outputs for advanced analysis and customization Integrated VCSEL and lenses: Includes a Class 1 certified 940nm VCSEL and advanced metasurface lenses for safe and optimal optical performance

Includes a Class 1 certified 940nm VCSEL and advanced metasurface lenses for safe and optimal optical performance AI-ready: Designed for AI-driven applications requiring precise distance and spatial information

APPLICATIONS:



Enable robot navigation, obstacle avoidance, and mapping

navigation, obstacle avoidance, and mapping Support smart home applications like presence detection, gesture recognition, and smart lighting

applications like presence detection, gesture recognition, and smart lighting Enable precise liquid level sensing and automated dispensing

and automated dispensing Support facial recognition, object recognition, and other advanced sensing applications

