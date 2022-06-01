LightRanger 10 Click is a compact add-on board suitable for range-finding and distance sensing applications. This board features the VL53L4CX, a ToF (time of flight) optical distance sensor with an extended target detection range from STMicroelectronics. Specifically designed for long-range and multi-target measurements, the VL53L4CX provides very accurate distance measurements up to 6m with excellent results over short distances and 18° FoV (Field of View), which improves performances under ambient light. Data processing is performed inside the VL53L4CX, providing distance information and confidence values through its I2C interface.

This Click board™ is suitable for presence (object) detection, distance measurement, industrial ranging, inventory control, and many other applications.

