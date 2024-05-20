Light 2 Click - automotive low-power, high-sensitivity, light-to-digital sensor

The ultra-sensitive light-sensing solution for automotive interiors based on the ISL76682

Light 2 Click is a compact add-on board featuring the high-sensitivity ISL76682 light-to-digital sensor from Renesas. Originally designed for automotive applications, this sensor offers exceptional performance in various environments.

KEY FEATURES:

KEY FEATURES:

Unmatched sensitivity: High-sensitivity light-to-digital sensor perfect for capturing even low-light conditions.

Automotive ready: Built with automotive-grade components, it ensures reliability and durability in harsh environments.

Human-like perception: The integrated photodiode array mimics the human eye's light response, delivering accurate measurements that align with how we perceive light.

Flicker-free measurements: The built-in flicker rejection at 50Hz and 60Hz eliminates interference from common artificial lighting sources, ensuring reliable data.

Energy efficient: Operates with low power consumption.

High-precision control: Benefit from variable conversion resolution up to 16 bits, offering easy control over light intensity measurements.

Benefit from variable conversion resolution up to 16 bits, offering easy control over light intensity measurements. Customizable communication: Select a unique I2C slave address for the Light 2 Click to avoid conflicts with other I2C devices.

APPLICATIONS:

APPLICATIONS:

Adapt automotive interior lighting and display brightness for optimal visibility and comfort, day or night.

Deliver precise light readings for various industrial processes, ensuring consistent product quality and efficient automation control.

for various industrial processes, ensuring consistent product quality and efficient automation control. Provide accurate light measurements in medical settings, which is crucial for procedures requiring specific light levels or monitoring light therapy effectiveness.



EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Light 2 Click visit the official product page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

