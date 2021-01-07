We have a new battery in the shop - Li-Polymer Battery 3.7V 1500mAh.
If your devices require mobility, it's best to have a long-lasting energy source. Therefore, a Li-Polymer Battery, an autonomous and stable source of power is the perfect solution for you.
- Nominal voltage 3.7V
- Great capacity 1500mAh, long-lasting
- Compact design (39.5 x 63 x 6.1mm)
- Weight: approx. 30 g
- Stable operation and a great performance curve
