Li-Polymer Battery 3.7V 1500mAh

We have a new battery in the shop - Li-Polymer Battery 3.7V 1500mAh.

If your devices require mobility, it's best to have a long-lasting energy source. Therefore, a Li-Polymer Battery, an autonomous and stable source of power is the perfect solution for you.

  • Nominal voltage 3.7V
  • Great capacity 1500mAh, long-lasting
  • Compact design (39.5 x 63 x 6.1mm)
  • Weight: approx. 30 g
  • Stable operation and a great performance curve

