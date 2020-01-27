Let‘s kick 2020 off the right way!

How does a 20% discount on more than 1500 products sound? It‘s definitely a GOOD START.

Starting now, you can purchase any of over 750 Click boards™, any of our state-of-the-art development boards, CODEGRIP - World's first programmer & debugger over WiFi and many more products that have had a substantial impact on the embedded world.

Multiple products? Not an issue! There is plenty to go around so do not hestitate!

The offer starts on Monday, January 27th at 5 PM CET and ends on Monday, February 3rd at 9 AM CET.

Be sure to visit our webshop during the mentioned period and do not miss out on this great deal!

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe

Note: This offer does not include the XDP™ OTP Production Burner for SMPS or Premium Technical Support