LET’S EXPLAIN #3

Today, our trustworthy presenter Stefan, provides our loyal viewers with useful information regarding the RGB Driver Click, and the LightRanger 3 Click, with the help of a very special guest – the Buggy.

The RGB Driver Click is primarily used for the development and prototyping of a wide range of LED lighting applications: driving three-colored LED stripes, RGB spot light fixtures, and other similar colored lighting applications, which can be controlled by an MCU. The LightRanger 3 Click, is an accurate distance measurement Click board™ based on a ToF (Time of Flight) measurement principle. And last but not least, the Buggy is a robot rover platform expandable with all sorts of sensors and transceivers. Basically, a dream car for hackers and makers!

Stefan also used other products and dedicated valuable time to explaining the code for this project, so this is definitely essential viewing for anyone looking to create something similar.

For more information about the project, watch the full video at our official YouTube channel, and for more information regarding the products used, please visit the following links:

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe