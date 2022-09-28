LED Stripe 6W - 1.35m is a super bright white LED light strip with a durable and flexible silicone flex hose and DC connector representing an essential element of good lightning. Its DC female connector cable is ideal for quick, easy, and convenient mains connection from your LED strip light setup to your DC power adapter without a need for any soldering or complex rewiring. In addition to its length of 1.35m and power of 6W, this stripe is also characterized by high intensity, reliability, and low power consumption. It is suitable for do-it-yourself (DIY) and other indoor and outdoor applications to achieve incredibly bright illumination with improved color quality.

