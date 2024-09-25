LED Flash 4 Click for high-performance LED flash and torch applications

Illuminate your projects with precision and power using AS1170 and XPCWHT-L1-R250-00A01

LED Flash 4 Click is a compact add-on board designed for powerful LED flash and torch applications. Powered by the AS1170 high-current LED driver from ams OSRAM, it offers exceptional performance and reliability.

KEY FEATURES:

High-efficiency step-up converter: Converts the input voltage to a higher output voltage for powering the LEDs

APPLICATIONS:



Provide powerful and efficient lighting for various portable applications

Enable high-performance flash capabilities for photography

Suitable for applications requiring bright and controlled LED lighting, such as signaling devices or emergency lighting

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about LED Flash 4 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

