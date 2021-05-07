LED Driver 9 Click is a compact add-on board that simplifies the control of multiple LEDs. This board features the TLC59116, I2C bus-controlled 16-channel LED driver optimized for red/green/blue/amber (RGBA) color mixing and backlight application from Texas Instruments. Each 16-channel LED output has its 8-bit resolution (256 steps), fixed-frequency, individual PWM controller that operates at 97 kHz, with a duty cycle that is adjustable from 0% to 99.6%. The particular PWM controller allows each LED to be set to a specific brightness value and dim or blinks all LEDs with the same value.

This Click board™ is suitable for RGBA color mixing and backlight application for amusement products, LED status signalization, home automation projects, industrial equipment, and many more.

For more information, visit the LED Driver 9 Click product page.

Your Mikroe