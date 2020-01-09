LED Driver 7 click is a Click board™ equipped with the LTC3490, single cell 350mA LED driver from Analog Devices.

The LED Driver 7 click can be used for portable lighting, rechargeable flashlights, system calibrations, electronics level settings, automotive electronics adjustments, mechanical trimmers and potentiometer replacements. The LED drive current can be reduced by changing the voltage on the CTRL/SHDN pin with AD5171, a 64-position OTP digital potentiometer from Analog Devices.

For more information about the LED Driver 7 click, please visit the product page.

