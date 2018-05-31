LED Driver 4 click - driving white LEDs up to 26V

LEDs are delicate, like flower petals of electronics, and that's is why they need a stable voltage and current. LED Driver 4 click, makes sure that all your white LEDs have a constant current. It is capable of running an LED array up to 26V.

LED Driver 4 click

LED Driver 4 click is a form of a high-efficiency boost converter that is ideally suited for driving an array of white LEDs.

The main IC on this Click board™ is TI's TPS61160A, an LED driver with PWM brightness control. The TPS61160A driver uses the boost converter topology. Its operation is very similar to a typical boost DC-DC converter with some additional features, useful for LED array driving.

LED Driver 4 click can be used in countless applications, from cellular phones, portable media devices, and small medical applications, to backlight in keyboards.

LEDs and growing plants

Did you know that LEDs are great for growing plants more efficiently? More and more people are using LEDs to steer plant growth in the direction they want. Some research even shows that using LEDs eliminates the need for pesticides.

