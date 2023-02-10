LED Driver 16 Click is a compact add-on board that simplifies the control of multiple LEDs. This board features the PCA9745B, an SPI-configurable sixteen-channel constant current LED driver from NXP Semiconductors. Each LED output has an 8-bit resolution (256 steps) fixed-frequency individual PWM controller that operates at 31.25kHz with an adjustable duty cycle from 0 to 100% to allow the LED to be set to a specific brightness value. Powered through a selected mikroBUS™ power rail, either 3.3V or 5V, it provides a maximum output current of 57mA per channel and multiple built-in protection functions that protect the circuit during abnormalities.

This Click board™ is optimized for dimming and blinking Red/Green/Blue/Amber (RGBA) LEDs for various consumer amusement applications, LED status signalization, and many more.

For more information, visit the LED Driver 16 Click product page.

