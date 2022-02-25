LED Driver 12 Click is a compact add-on board that simplifies the control of multiple LEDs. This board features the PCA9532, a 16-bit I2C-configurable I/O expander optimized for dimming LEDs in 256 discrete Red/Green/Blue (RGB) steps from NXP Semiconductors. The PCA9532 offers high efficiency, supporting up to 16 LED channels and delivering a maximum of up to 25mA of LED current per channel. It contains an internal oscillator with two user-programmable blink rates and duty cycles coupled to the output PWM. Any bits not used for controlling the LEDs can be used for GPIO expansion, which provides a simple solution when additional I/O is needed for some sensors, push-buttons, or alarm monitoring.

This Click board™ is suitable for color mixing and backlight application for amusement products, LED status signalization, home automation projects, and many more.

