LED Driver 11 Click is a compact add-on board that simplifies the control of multiple LEDs. This board features the WLMDU9456001JT (172946001), a fully integrated constant current LED driver with the buck switching regulator and inductor in a single package from Würth Elektronik. It offers high efficiency, delivers up to 450mA of LED current, and operates from 4.5V input voltage up to 60V, supporting up to 16 LEDs in series. It is designed for fast PWM dimming for no color shift.

This Click board™ is suitable for color mixing and backlight application for amusement products, LED status signalization, home automation projects, and many more.

For more information about LED Driver 11 Click, please visit the product page.

