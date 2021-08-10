LED Driver 10 Click is a compact add-on board that simplifies the control of multiple LEDs. This board features the TLC59283, a 16-channel, constant-current sink light-emitting diode (LED) driver with pre-charge FET from Texas Instruments. Each LED channel can be individually controlled with a simple SPI serial communication protocol compatible with both 3.3V or 5V logic levels. Each constant-current output has a pre-charge field-effect transistor that can reduce ghosting on the multiplexing drive LED display. It has additional features such as switching off all outputs via just one mikroBUS™ pin and setting the constant-current values on all 16 channels via one onboard potentiometer.

This Click board™ is suitable for color mixing and backlight application for amusement products, LED status signalization, home automation projects, and many more.

