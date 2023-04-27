LDO Click is a compact add-on board designed to regulate the output voltage of a power supply to a lower level with a very low dropout voltage. This board features the TPS7A83A, a low-noise, low-dropout linear regulator (LDO) from Texas Instruments capable of sourcing 2A with only 200mV of maximum dropout. The TPS7A8300A has a pin-programmable output voltage from 0.8V-3.95V with a 50mV resolution, or it can be adjustable from 0.8V-5.2V using an external resistor divider. The combination of low noise, high PSRR, and high output current capability makes this Click board™ an excellent choice to power noise-sensitive components such as serializer and deserializer, ADCs, DACs, and RF components because the high performance of the TPS7A83A limits power-supply-generated phase noise and clock jitter.

