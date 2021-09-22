LDC 2 Click is a compact add-on board that measures inductance change which a conductive target causes when it moves into the inductor's AC magnetic field. This board features the LDC1041, inductance-to-digital converter (LDC) for inductive sensing solutions from Texas Instruments. This Click board™ is easy-to-use, requiring only the sensor frequency within 5kHz and 5MHz to begin sensing, and demonstrates the use of inductive sensing technology to sense and measure a conductive target object's presence, position, or composition. It comes with an example of a PCB sensor coil designed to provide the user with maximum flexibility.

This Click board™ is suitable for contactless, short-range sensing that enables high-resolution and low-cost position sensing of conductive targets, even in harsh environments.

For more information about LDC 2 Click, please visit the product page.

